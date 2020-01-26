Family and friends remember Bryan Station graduate

Friends, family, and teammates are mourning the loss of D'Jharriah 'DJ' Davis, but also celebrating her amazing life.

Davis was killed in a head-on collision in LaRue County on Sunday, January 19.

Davis was a track star at Bryan Station High School and just starting her college career at Lindsey Wilson.

"She was one of a kind. She was just one of those people that just came up to you and she touched you," Her teammate from Bryan Station, Anthony Franklin, said.

Tiara Jackson ran with Davis at Bryant Station and Lindsey Wilson. "She cared a lot about the people who loved her and was there for her and she would go out of her way for a lot of people like that," she said.

Davis’s coaches and teammates praised her talent and hard work that a mark on the track community. Many runners wore their track warm-up suits at the memorial.

"She made a huge impact on all these schools around us. Henry Clay, Tates Creek, Leestown, all of them,” Franklin said. “Everybody here, even if you're not on the Bryan Station track team, we're all family. She made an impact on all of us."

But off the track, Davis’s demeanor was less intense. Jackson described her as a quiet goofball. People said she had a quirky sense of humor who always know how to make

"She would come in with that smile she always had and it would just brighten your day," her former teammate Maliq Trigg remembered.

It was that smile that everyone in the room will take with them. Davis them to make the best of every day, because like a race, life can happen fast.

"She meant a lot to us. I'm going to miss her. We're all going to miss her," Franklin said.

Family and friends say they plan to decorate a cross and create a memorial for Davis at the crash site.