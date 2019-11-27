Family asking for help after loved one injured in Lexington motorcycle crash

A Lexington man is on a long road to recovery after a motorcycle crash sent him to UK hospital with serious injuries. Meanwhile his family says they need help to get the 25-year-old back on his feet.

Troy Marks collided with another vehicle November 20 on the corner of North Broadway and 12th Street.

The accident left Marks with several broken bones, a portion of his liver removed and multiple surgeries.

Marks, a graduate of Bryan Station High School, has no insurance and is one of the caretakers for his mother who is battling an aggressive form of cancer. Her trip to the hospital was her first trip outside of her home in nearly a year.

"It was hard for her to get up and come to the hospital,” said De’Zhane Bailey, Marks sister. “She's here every day for my brother since it happened.”

His family says they are financially strapped with the majority of their income going to help their mother. They have since launched a GoFundMe.

In the days since the fundraiser was launched, the family raised $3,000 as of Wednesday. They say the money will be going to help Marks pay medical bills.

Family say he remains in stable condition and will now continue heeling as he prepares for months to years of physical therapy. They also believe more surgeries will be required.

