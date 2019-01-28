Family asking for help in five-year-old Lexington murder case

It's been almost five years since 54-year-old Glenn Roderick Sanford was shot and killed at his home in Lexington.

As the anniversary of his death approaches his family is asking for help finding his killer.

"I have nightmares. To this day I still have nightmares because of the way he was killed," Kevin Sanford, Glenn's brother, said on Monday.

Sanford lives out of state but still has several family members living in Kentucky. He said he checks in with Lexington Police every year to see if there's been an update in his brother's case. So far, no arrests.

"A family member is brutally killed and there’s no answers," he said.

Sanford's body was found at his home on Silver Maple Way. He had been shot.

A neighbor told us Glenn Sanford was known for helping out, sometimes giving food to people in his neighborhood.

Police tell us the case is still open.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call them at (859) 258-3600.