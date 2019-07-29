Family chooses to celebrate Lexington woman's life one year after murder

Family members of a 19-year-old Lexington woman shot and killed one year ago are choosing to celebrate her life one year after her murder.

Lexington police say Jasmir Allen was shot and killed following an argument with Montash Jackson. Jackson is charged with murder and four counts of wanton endangerment in the case.

While Jackson's case is still in the legal system, Allen's family members want to turn a somber anniversary into one that will lift their spirits.

"Even when you were upset or mad at her, you couldn't be mad at her because she would make a joke," Allen's cousin Kearra Boone said.

Allen was shot and killed at the Liberty Heights apartment complex where Jasmir was staying at the time.

"I wish someone would have said don't do this," Allen's mother Nina Thomas said.

Thomas says she forgives Jackson, and her attention is focused on Allen's child that she left behind.

"She loved her son so much," Thomas said. "Their bond is beautiful even till today. He knows."

It's the same bond Thomas says she felt with Allen.

"If I can think of her and laugh and be happy, then we're winning," Thomas said.

Family members held a balloon release in Allen's memory Monday evening.