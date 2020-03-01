Dog survives being shot during Ga. home invasion, owner says

A Georgia woman said her dog went after a pair of robbers who broke into her home and threatened to shoot her young niece this week.

A family dog managed to distract two robbers who broke into a Georgia home, even after being shot, the dog’s owner said. (Source: WGCL/CNN)

The dog, a 2-year-old Yorkie named Starla, managed to distract the robbers and is still standing strong despite being injured, said Dion Ewing, Starla’s owner.

"She got shot in her front leg and back leg," Ewing said.

Ewing said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon when her young niece was home alone with Starla.

"My niece got an alert on her phone about somebody approaching," Ewing said.

Her niece watched as two men began forcing their way inside. Once inside, Ewing said they immediately fired two shots at Starla.

That’s when Ewing’s niece made her escape through the garage. The men followed.

"But as she was running out, the one who had the gun asked the other one if they wanted them to shoot her," Ewing said.

But Ewing said the men didn’t shoot, because they were distracted.

"They were chasing her out and the dog was chasing behind them… even after being shot," Ewing said.

The men jumped in their car and sped away.

Those with information on the whereabouts of the suspects are asked to call Detective Guin of the South Fulton Police Department at 470-809-7355.

