Family finds razor tool in child's Happy Meal

A family has warning for others after a razor tool was found in their 4-year-old's Happy Meal on Sunday.

"He came running out, happy to have a toy," said Scot Dymond. "I happened to see what it was and I grabbed it from him."

Dymond described it's a scraper-type tool used to clean machines. He immediately contacted the manager at the McDonald's.

"I was angry. I was upset. The manager said they were sorry and they could comp us a free meal," said Dymond. "I don't want a meal. I want my kid to be safe and everyone else's kids to be safe."

Dymond also contacted police.

Lt. Dennis Weiner, with Columbus Police Department said officers took the tool back to the restaurant manager who confirmed it is a tool that is used by its staff.

After investigating, police believe it fell off of a shelf that was above some open Happy Meal bags. Lt. Weiner told affiliate WMTV he doesn't believe that it happened with any ill will and someone was not out there trying to hurt kids. He also said it's a good idea for parents to double check bags.

"Always be aware of what you're giving your children," said Lt. Weiner. "Give it an extra eye."

WMTV reached out to the Columbus McDonald's, the manager would not provide a comment. WMTV is still waiting for a response from McDonald's Corporate. In an email from the corporate department, it read:

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protections confirmed with WMTV that a complaint was filed on Sunday. A spokesperson said a field agent is investigating.