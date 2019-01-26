Family, friends gather at site of shooting to remember Iesha Edwards

As family and friends wait for answers, they gathered to remember 27-year-old Iesha Edwards. Police confirm the Lexington mom was shot outside The Fox Club, on Winchester Road, early Saturday morning.

"She was hit by a bullet, one bullet and it killed her," Phylliss Lee, Edwards' mother, said. "I've never endured pain like this. I've never lost a child."

Sunday, family and friends returned to where Edwards was shot. They gathered in prayer and song.

"Knowing this is where she was murdered at, it's real hard," Lee said.

She's calling for change. She wants people to know repercussions of pulling a trigger don't end where the bullet lands, saying her life is forever changed.

Lee wants the man who pulled the trigger behind bars.

"He's a coward," she said. "I don't want death on him. I want him to suffer like we're going to suffer. We're all grieving."

Police haven't named a suspect in the case. He is described as a black man with a beard and two visible tattoos, one on his right hand and one on the left side of his neck. Police said he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the shooting.