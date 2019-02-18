Family, friends remember Louisville GE employee killed in deadly accident

A union official spoke about the death of a GE Appliance Park worker who died Sunday after being pinned by a machine a couple of days earlier.

Dino Driskell, president of the union representing GE workers, IUE-CWA Local 83761, spoke with reporters at a news conference Monday afternoon at the union headquarters.

Friends and family identified the employee as 54-year-old Steve Herring.

“Steve was a great co-worker, and more importantly, a great friend to many here at Appliance Park,” Union President Dino Driskell said. “His family will need support and prayers for a great while from each and every one of us.”

Herring was a longtime employee at Appliance Park and was working on a refrigerator assembly line when the incident happened. Driskell said Herring was pinned by a metal fixture that holds insulation.

GE said it has two certified EMTs and a registered nurse on site. It was them, GE confirmed, who reached Herring first. Buechel Fire and Okolona Fire both responded to the incident as well. When they arrived, Herring had already been removed from the machinery.

Buechel Fire EMS transported Herring to the hospital, and told WAVE 3 News he was conscious and talking, but badly bruised.

Herring died two days later. GE said it is investigating what caused the incident that killed him.

Herring would have turned 55 in August.