Family frustrated as plea deal nears in deadly Lexington hit-and-run collision

Nina Okawachi's family showed up to the Fayette County Circuit Court Friday for the fifth time since their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run collision.

They thought they would learn of a deal reached between prosecutors and the defendant, but instead, they will have to wait several more weeks.

The 21-year-old Okawachi was killed on Leestown Road in Lexington on October 11. Her mother, Elizabeth Okiwachi, said she mentioned a driver swerving toward her and then the call dropped.

"She said, 'Mom, I got to go. This guy isn't stopping,'" Elizabeth Okiwachi said.

Elliot Moton is believed to be the driver who crashed into Okiwachi. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid.

Okiwachi's boyfriend, Richard Wilhoit, and her mother continue to search for information from the deadly early morning crash that could lead to upgraded charges.

"We're coming here every time expecting some kind of answer," Wilhoit said.

Elizabeth Okiwachi believes the plea deal won't reflect the damage Moton has done to her family.