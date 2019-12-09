Family honors Florida UPS driver slain in police shootout

Family and friends are honoring a UPS driver who was killed in a shootout between Florida police and the robbery suspects who had hijacked his delivery truck.

Frank Ordonez’s family said the father of two was filling in on another UPS driver's route when robbery suspects commandeered his truck. Ordonez and the suspects were killed during a shootout with police. (Source: Family/CNN)

Loved ones and coworkers of Frank Ordonez gathered at a UPS Customer Center in Miami with lit candles and flowers Sunday. There, they wrote messages on UPS slips they stuck to a car at the vigil. Other UPS workers also joined in — one group from London expressed support by tweeting a photo showing uniformed workers holding up letters that together spelled #ONE UPS and RIP Frank Ordonez.

Ordonez’s twin brother, Roy Ordonez, invited the public to a viewing on Monday.

The Teamsters Local 769 held a moment of silence Monday in honor of Ordonez as well.

More than a dozen officers from four agencies had converged Thursday on the UPS truck at a busy South Florida intersection during rush hour, taking cover behind the vehicles of people stopped at a red light amid bursts of gunfire. The 27-year-old UPS driver and another motorist stopped at the light, Richard Cutshaw, were killed along with the suspects.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement appealed Monday for anyone who witnessed or has video of the shootout between police and the hijackers of a UPS truck to contact the agency.

The shooting is being investigated by the state agency in part because it involved four police agencies and more than a dozen officers.

The chase began after a jewelry store robbery in Coral Gables, where a woman was struck in the head by a ricocheting bullet. Authorities said 41-year-old cousins Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Jerome Hill fled the store, hijacked Ordonez’s UPS truck and led police on a chase on Interstate 75. The truck got off the interstate and drove into Miramar before getting stuck at a busy intersection.

The chase and final shootout were broadcast live on television, including the moment when one of the men tumbled out of the truck, mortally wounded. News coverage included videos taken by motorists.

____

Associated Press writer Adriana Gomez Licon contributed to this report from Miami.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.