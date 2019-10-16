Family looks for answers two decades after teenager's disappearance

At first, Justin Perkins counted the days, the months. Now he's counting the years since he saw his sister Lydia. It's been 22 years since the teenager was last seen.

"It's affected me really my whole life," Justin said.

Lydia was 14 and Justin only 12 when Lydia was last seen walking on Londonderry Drive in the Cardinal Valley neighborhood. She never made it home that day.

"When you're 12, you're a kid," Justin said. "You don't really know what's going on. I remember I would sneak out at night and I would go just walking through the neighborhoods. I don't know what I was looking for back then. Maybe just hoping I would run into her."

Not much has changed since then and nobody has been charged with Lydia's disappearance. They don't even know if she's alive.

"Regardless of what you think has happened, you can't give up hope," Justin said.

Justin says a detective came to the family years ago saying an inmate may have confessed to taking Lydia, but they never heard anything after that. Now, they're still searching for answers.

He says he can't find the answers himself, but what he can do is remember and honor his sister through his four-month-old daughter.

"She's got the same middle name as her," Justin said. "My sister's middle name is Anne and her name is Anna Jay Lynn."

He's hoping other people remember Lydia, too, and that someone will come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-THE-LOST, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.