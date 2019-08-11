Family loses home in Mercer County fire

The three people living in the home were able to get out safely. (Photo: MGN Online)
By  | 
Posted:

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) – A family is staying with relatives after a fire in Mercer County heavily damaged their home.

Firefighters say they were called to a home on Sparrow Lane around 5:15 a.m.

The three people living in the home were able to get out safely.

About half of the home was completely destroyed in the fire, with the rest suffering heavy smoke and fire damage. Firefighters were able to salvage some clothing and other personal items.

Red Cross came to assist the family in finding a place to stay, but the family members chose to stay with nearby relatives.

No word on the cause of the fire, but firefighters say an investigation is underway.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus