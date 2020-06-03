Family marches together in Lexington protest

Protesters returned to the streets of downtown Lexington for the sixth night of demonstrations.

It's history in the making, and 21-year-old Jack Mills doesn't plan on missing one frame of it.

"The best way that I can amplify my voice and help the movement is through photography," Mills said.

Mills is capturing the passion, the emotion, and maybe even more important— proof of the events that are unfolding.

"I'm here to help protect those that can't be protected or are being harmed by a system that was designed to hurt them," Mills said.

His hobby turned into a sense of duty, has brought him back to the protests night after night. His mom and 6-year-old sister sparked some of the interest.

"She kept asking what is it, what does it mean to be a part of a protest, and why is this happening and I thought it'd be good for her to see it instead of just trying to explain it, it's hard to explain it to a 6-year-old," said Juliana Hauser.

"It's good for her to open her mind to see what it's like to use her voice, the position that you have, and the privilege that you have to help others that are less fortunate or are unable to help themselves through whatever means possible," Mills said.

They are just one family out of hundreds coming to witness this moment and to remember it for years to come.