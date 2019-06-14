Family members accused of trespassing on deceased Kentucky man's home during visitation

Deputies in one Kentucky county say three family members were arrested after they were seen trespassing at a recently deceased man's home.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a home Thursday evening on Balkan Road in Calloway after receiving word of a burglary in progress.

When deputies arrived, they say they found Mary Johnson, her husband George Johnson and Dolly Brock. Mary Johnson and Dolly Brock are both the daughters of the deceased man. They tried to get George Johnson to surrender, but they had to use pepper spray to put him in custody.

George Johnson was found to have a crowbar.

The arrests came around the same time most of the family was at a visitation for the deceased man.

George Johnson was charged with menacing, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing and public intoxication. He also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court.

Mary Johnson and Dolly Brock were both charged with criminal trespassing. Brock also received a public intoxication charge.