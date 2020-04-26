Family members speak out as COVID-19 cases mount in Kentucky jail

A western Kentucky jail is dealing with a major coronavirus outbreak.

According to television station WFIE, 60 people have tested positive at Green River Correctional Complex in Muhlenberg County – 40 inmates and 20 staff members.

Two people at the complex have died of COVID-19 complications.

The facility holds about 900 inmates.

Their family members are speaking up for them from the outside, urging lawmakers to protect those at the correctional complex.

"I'm not just fighting for him, I'm fighting for all of the men in there because none of those men were sentenced to die in prison and they don’t deserve to come home in a body bag," says Phoenix Shepherd, whose husband is an inmate at the facility.

Governor Andy Beshear plans on having everyone inside the facility tested over the next few days. He also announced safety changes, such as closing the facility’s gym and staggering recreation times in small groups.

