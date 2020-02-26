Family mourns death of Sheena Baxter

Sheena Baxter's family is mourning her death after investigators confirmed her body was found Tuesday afternoon inside a storage facility in Richmond.

[PREVIOUS: Police confirm body found at storage facility is Sheena Baxter]

Family members tell us they're now working to find closure.

"We're still in shock, still trying to deal with everything as it comes and being told," said Christa Crumley, Baxter's sister.

Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Baxter's ex-boyfriend, Joseph Hicks, for her murder.

During a morning press conference, police said they had not found her body but had an "overwhelming amount of evidence" linking Hicks to the homicide.

The storage facility where police say Baxter's body was found is just down the road from Hicks' house.

Baxter went missing on Valentine's Day.

Police arrested Hicks last week after they say he made up a story about a shooting in the parking lot at the Georgetown Walmart the same night Baxter disappeared.

From that investigation, police learned Hicks had been at a trucking company where he worked. They found evidence in multiple locations including his car and a semi-truck.

Baxter's family say they're starting to make funeral arrangements.

"I just want to bring her home, that's all that I could think," Crumley said.

Hicks will be arraigned on Monday.

Hicks' attorney sent a statement to WKYT saying his team wants to keep the focus on Sheena Baxter's family right now. He also said they are disappointed that hicks will not have a preliminary hearing.