Family of Montgomery Co. murder victim hoping for justice eight years later

It’s been a long road to justice for the family of Paul Brewer. Eight years have come and gone since he was murdered inside his Montgomery County home with a verdict still yet to be determined in the case.

Brewer was found dead with a gunshot wound inside his home December 22, 2011.

Nickie Miller, Codie Hall and Natasha Martin were all charged with murder. Years later with several barriers, Miller and Hall’s charges have been dropped.

Martin now remains in custody awaiting her trial later in 2020.

A date for that trial has been a long time coming for Brewer’s sister Elizabeth Barry. She says while she’s excited to be in the courtroom and see potential justice, she says the judicial system moved at a painful speed.

"I have prayed for eight years for some sort of justice for Paul and it hasn’t happened," said Barry while going through her collection of paperwork about the case. “Things should have happened. Things should have progressed but they haven't."

Barry says she was not happy when charges were dropped against Nickie Miller and Codie Hall. She believes they both had something to add in the case towards justice that the court may never hear.

She says after sitting front and center for every court date and status hearing she knows there were mistakes made but wants to see Martin go before a jury in the murder prosecutors say she had a part in.

“It makes it difficult going to a hearing each time knowing that we haven’t reached any conclusions and knowing that we haven’t gotten anywhere with the case.”

Barry plans to be at the trial no matter how long it takes as she hopes for justice eight years later and eight years too late if asking her.

