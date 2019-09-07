Family wants justice for loved one killed in 2017 crash

Austin Shockley is charged with murder in the death of Morehead State student General Bowen. Shockley is back behind bars after failing a drug test for the second time. Bowen's parents said the hole created by the loss of of their son widens with every disappointing update in the case.

"There's been so many trips the courtroom, to the courthouse, and some of them he didn't even show up and nothing was done about it," Bowen's mother, Paula Watson said.

Up until Tuesday, Shockley was out of jail. He is back in Three Forks Regional Jail.

"I just don't understand the system," Mildred Patton, Bowen's grandmother said. "Why we've had to go through this for so long, and he's still, just until recently, from what I understand, he was out free, doing what he wanted to do."

Bowen's father, J.L. Bowen, said this latest development is a disappointment.

"It's not fair to my son, it's not fair to all the other people traveling the road with someone," he said.

The family wants a speedy trial nearly two years after their son was killed.

They honor his memory by hosting an annual off-roading ride in Powell County.