Family of Savannah Spurlock using Facebook to help families find loved ones

It's now been over two months since the body of Savannah Spurlock was found in Garrard County. Starting in January, when the Richmond mother went missing, her family used social media to organize searches, share information and keep Savannah's name front and center. Now, they're using the Facebook page to help other families going through similar things.

Lisa Thoma, Spurlock's aunt, never intended to spend her time reaching thousands of people.

"It was sort of thrown into my life and I do want to become a bit of a higher purpose for me," Thoma said.

But now she does it every day. She talked to WKYT's Victor Puente from her home in Ohio.

"Whatever I could do to help families keep their loved ones faces out there is the least I can do to help the way we've been helped," Thoma said.

She took over the Remembering Savannah Facebook page from Lost and Missing Inc. when the young mother was still missing. Now that Savannah's case is in court, it's used to honor her, but also to spread awareness about other families who are going through the same thing.

That includes the family of Rhonda Day, a grandmother who went missing last July in Louisville.

"Her case has not had much spotlight so we are trying to get people to talk about her. Because she's so important and her life is important," Thoma said.

Day spent the night at a friend's home on Marie Anna drive and left the next morning. Her car was found about a mile away, but she hasn't been seen since. Her cousin told WKYT they were appreciative of the effort to keep her name in the public.

"No tip is too small," Nikki Clement said, a cousin of Day. "Somebody knew something. She didn't just up and vanish."

With more than 40,000 followers, Thoma hopes she's able to reach someone who can help in each of these cases.

"They are maybe not putting their struggle out there but they are going through that same pain," Thoma said. "And it's that multiplied in Kentucky by the 260 people who are currently missing."

Anyone with information on Rhonda Day is asked to call Louisville Metro Police.