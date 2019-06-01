Family of Virginia Beach shooting suspect sends condolences to victims' families

A handwritten note at the home of the Virginia Beach shootings suspect, who died in a shootout with police, expresses condolences to the shooting victims on behalf of the suspect's family.

The Washington Post reports the note was taped Saturday to the front door of the two-story house on the wooded road where DeWayne Craddock lived about an hour from the city.

It says: "The family of DeWayne Craddock wishes to send our heart felt condolences to the victims. We are grieving the loss of our loved one." It says Craddock's family wants to focus on the victims of the shootings and offers thoughts and prayers for the relatives of the dead and wounded.

Eleven city employees and one contractor were killed in the Friday afternoon shooting at a municipal building.

