Family of Lexington bar shooting victim asks for help with recovery

Family members are asking for help after their loved one was shot at a bar Monday afternoon.

Steven “Stevie” Roop is recovering following a shooting at Uncle 7’s Bar and Grill on Delzan Place.

“He goes up there and hangs out with everybody, plays darts, plays pool, shuffleboard and works up there for a little extra money… He was just a bystander, wrong place at the wrong time honestly,” said Roop’s nephew Clark Henry.

Henry said an altercation broke out at the bar when Larry Walters pulled out a gun. James Terry was found hiding in the bathroom with a gunshot wound, Roop dove to the ground with a shot wound near his back.

Terry died early Tuesday morning from his injuries.

“I believe what they told us, it hit both of his lungs, his kidney, his liver, his diaphragm and it did end up blowing out vertebrae,” Henry said of his uncle.

While Roop is now off of a ventilator, family members say it’s a miracle he’s alive. Doctors will fit him for a back brace, if that doesn’t work, more surgeries could be in his future.

Henry said he hopes the GoFundMe will help his family with the immediate expenses of hospital bills.

"My dad does live on a budget, he's not made of gold and there's going to be some immediate expenses that he has to enquire, I don't know how much work he's going to miss so I just want to set it up to help him and my uncle out as much as I can.”

