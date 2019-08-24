Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting prepares for burial

The family of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday is remembering all he did for his family while they wait for answers.

Officers responded to a home on Beauford Place off Main Street late Wednesday evening for a domestic dispute.

They said they were confronted which led officers to shoot at 27-year-old James Crowe, killing him. His family members told WKYT that’s not like his character.

“He didn’t have that in him, to hurt somebody,” said family members Tabatha Cross and Cessie Coffey.

The two women are cousins of James’ long-time girlfriend Amy. Together Amy and James raised Amy’s three children and took in a niece after a death in the family. A move Cross and Coffey said James never flinched at.

“James would always play dress-up with them and have little tea parties. He was game for anything when it came to making those kids laugh or making those kids happy,” Coffey said.

Now they’re trying to find a way to move on and get answers from Kentucky State Police who are investigating the shooting.

Crowe’s visitation will be Monday, August 26 at Spurlin Funeral Home in Lancaster. You can donate to the family to help with funeral costs by clicking here.

