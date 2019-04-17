Family of Bardstown murder victims to hold news conference

Family members of two murdered victims will hold a news conference Wednesday morning at 10 with Kentucky State Police in Elizabethtown.

Kathy Netherland and her 16-year-old daughter Samantha were both found dead inside their Bardstown home in April of 2014.

State troopers have spent the past five years looking for the person responsible and trying to find a motive for the murders.

Two pick-ups and a black Chevy Impala were seen on surveillance video not long after the murders. Troopers cleared both drivers in the trucks but were never able to find the Impala.

Evidence from the scene was sent to a crime lab for testing. Results of those tests were never released from police.

WKYT will be at the news release in Elizabethtown.