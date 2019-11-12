A man was killed by police responding to a hoax 911 call; His family is suing for $25 million

The family of an unarmed man who was fatally shot by Wichita police after a hoax emergency call is seeking $25 million in damages.

Andrew Finch was killed in December of 2017 after a prankster called 911 with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at his home.

Police said the call was a hoax that stemmed from an argument concerning an online video game. Finch was not part of that argument or the game from which it escalated.

The Wichita police officer who shot and killed Finch, Justin Rapp, is also suing the city for more than $30,000 for breach of contract.

Finch's mother is scheduled to address the city council during public comment on Tuesday.

The lawsuit claimed two officers are liable for Finch's death, Rapp and Sgt. Ben Jonker, the supervisor on scene, as well as the City of Wichita.

Police set up a perimeter around Finch's house when they arrived on the scene on the night of Dec. 28, 2017. The lawsuit said by the time Finch was on the porch, "Jonker had not established a plan for the WPD's response, or provided instructions to officers about how to handle the incident."

The lawsuit also said there was no designated person to communicate with Finch and that every officer was yelling before Finch was shot.

The lawsuit goes on to say the City of Wichita is liable for "WPD's customary use of excessive lethal force against civilians."

It said police "failed to plan an adequate police response to a critical incident."

The city responded: "Rapp's split-second decision was objectively reasonable under the totality of the circumstances," and "Rapp's decision to shoot was not caused by any unconstitutional WPD practice regarding use of force."

The attorney for Finch's family said it's impossible to place a dollar amount on an innocent life and the $25 million figure is "based on the law."

The case is set to go to trial in September 2020.

