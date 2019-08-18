Family of woman killed in crash demanding justice

Family members of a woman killed in a crash are beginning to heal after a man driving a vehicle involved in the crash was charged with manslaughter, driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.

Laurel County deputies arrested Josh Stopher last week. Rosalie Simpson talked with WKYT, she said the woman killed in the crash is her daughter, Charity Stopher, Josh’s wife.

“He had picked her up at McDonald's that day and they were on their way to pick up the kids at school,” Simpson said.

The car her daughter and Josh were in hit another car on the side Charity was in, killing her. Simpson said she got the call when she was driving down the street.

“I saw the car and I ran over and I said where’s Charity? Where’s my baby? She wasn’t just my youngest daughter she was my best friend,” Simpson said.

Simpson and her family set up a memorial on the side of the road where she died. While the loss is devastating, she just hopes more justice comes for her family and Charity’s three children.

Stopher is in the Laurel County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

