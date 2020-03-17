Family-owned towing company helps elderly, sick

Tough times bring tough communities together. One local owned towing company is making life easier during this difficult time for the sick and the elderly.

"God put it on his heart," Nikki Ferguson said. "We were sitting there and knew I'd be off work a couple days and wanted to do something to help out."

The Ferguson family owns Crossroads Towing company.

During a time when many elderly and immunocompromised people are quarantined, they are making it their mission to run errands for them.

"We do everything just like everyone else, you know. We do the gloves and it's going to take good people to make this happen," Scott Ferguson. "You've got to step outside your boundaries."

The Ferguson family is thrilled to have already helped people in their community out.

"Yesterday, we had one where we just went and picked up ice from Sonic for them because they can't leave the house," Nikki Ferguson said.

Those small things can really make a big difference.

"To help people, to me, means like if you do something kind to them, they might do something kind back but it don't matter if they do because either way, it'll make you feel good for doing something for someone," Isaiah Ferguson said.

If you are elderly or immunocompromised, Crossroads Towing and the Ferguson family would love to help you!

Just call 859-595-5895 or you can find them on Facebook.