Family remembers Lexington’s 29th homicide victim

Family of Donald Foster say he was a man that will be remembered for his love for family and country. Foster is Lexington’s 29th homicide of 2019.

Police say Foster was killed in an apartment on Augusta Court. The murder breaks a record of most homicides in a year.

Anthony “Tony” Asay, 18, has since been charged with murder. Police say Asay killed foster after an argument at the Apartment complex. Asay and his roommate, Dillion Stewart, 19, would later leave Foster’s body behind in a rural area of Washington County.

Foster, an Army Veteran, saw his family over Christmas. His mother Betty says the two danced along to Christmas carols – a moment his mother says she will never forget.

Foster’s family says they received the call late Wednesday night about the news of his death. Since then they have more questions than answers but holding tight to the memories of endless smiles from someone they called a true family man.

"He would make sure we knew he loved us," said Foster’s sister Serina Wells.

