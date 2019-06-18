Family remembers daughter, grandmother killed in Pulaski County crash

The term ‘picking up the pieces’ does not do the situation Taylor Hobbs is facing justice as she prepares funeral arrangements for her five-year-old daughter and mother.

The crash happened on U.S. 27, near the Walnut Street intersection, in Burnside Monday.

Authorities believe the driver of a vehicle crossed into the opposite lanes, killing the two inside a postal vehicle.

The woman killed in the crash was 42-year-old Deanna Chaney of Eubank. She was pronounced dead at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Her granddaughter, 5-year-old Kyleigh Hobbs, was also killed. She was pronounced dead at UK Hospital in Lexington.

“"She made an impact on everybody's life,” Hobbs told WKYT’s Nick Oliver. “Anybody that met her loved her. Her personality was different than anybody’s.”

The driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hobbs says the granddaughter, grandmother combo were known as best friends, spending nearly all their time together.

“They were really close,” said Hobbs. “Kyleigh really loved her.”

The family says their funerals will be held on Friday and they will be buried in Southern Oaks Cemetery.

The family says with two funerals come major expenses and are asking for help covering the expenses. Donations are being accepted with the Southern Oaks Funeral Home.

