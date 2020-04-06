Family separated due to coronavirus reunited with newborn son after 10 days

After testing positive for COVID-19, the parents of a newborn boy were separated from him for 10 days while he was tested for the virus, but they have since been reunited and allowed to leave the hospital together.

Fearing for her baby’s health, doctors separated Vanesa Muro, who tested positive for the coronavirus, from her son Oliver shortly after she gave birth via Caesarian section in Madrid, Spain.

Muro was sent home to her husband, Oscar Carrillo, who was forced to miss the birth after also testing positive. Meanwhile, baby Oliver was kept in quarantine for 10 days, with nurses snapping photos of him to keep up his parents’ spirits.

After testing negative for the virus, Oliver was reunited with his family and allowed to go home.

The family remains under quarantine at home, and both Muro and Carrillo are taking extra precautions with their son, wearing gloves and masks when caring for him. Oliver’s father says he dreams of the day when he can hold the baby without fear.

"I still haven't been able to touch my son without gloves and with the sensitivity he would have had with his mother or with me. We're impatient for it to end, so we can hold him or give him a kiss," Carrillo said.

Nevertheless, the family says they’re grateful to finally be together.

“It’s difficult, but it will pass. Look, Oliver will be 1 month in a short time, and then, we’ll go outside, meet his grandparents, his uncles. It’ll all just be a nightmare that we’ve been through," Muro said.

