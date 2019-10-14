Family still looking for answers in missing persons case

Another year has passed and a family still has no answers as to what happened to a 55-year-old man who disappeared from his home. Police say it remains a missing person case, but the family of Charles Randolph believe something happened to him.

"He did have medication," Randolph's sister Freda Elmore said. "We never did find it afterwards."

That's among the unusual things surrounding the disappearance of Randolph on October 15, 2009. Neighbors say they saw him get into a white SUV and a broken necklace was found on the ground.

"We know something happened to him," Elmore said. "Somebody came and got him. Might have been late at night."

They've dragged ponds and searched the rugged terrain but for 10 years there's never been any sign of him.

Believing there was no way they would find their brother alive, his sisters put up a headstone, believing that Randolph did die the day he disappeared. They say they are still in the process of declaring him legally dead.

"We put flowers up there every year, like we do for all the other family members that have passed on," Elmore said.

They even raised more than $4,000 in reward money and if no one comes forward by the end of this year, that money will be donated to the Commonwealth K9 Search and Recovery Unit.

"How we wish we could hear something, so we could have some closure," Randolph's sister Shirley Austin said.

The Casey County Sheriff's Office has investigated Randolph's disappearance as a missing person case.