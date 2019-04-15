Family survives after falling tree destroys Russell County cabin

A family was able to escape after a cabin they were in was destroyed as high winds led to a tree falling on the building.

Russell County Emergency Manager H.M. Bottom said a family from Louisville was at the cabin when the tree fell down and knocked the cabin over with the family of six inside.

The cabin is located within the Lake Cumberland State Resort Park in an area that is now closed off to the public for safety reasons. Bottom said first responders received a call Sunday afternoon about the damage. The family used a window to escape the building, and neighbors ran over to help.

"Two of the kids were taken to Russell County Hospital, one was taken by private vehicle and none were life-threatening, and then I understand there was one of the ladies there that had chest pains and she was also taken," Bottom said.

The house was on a ledge, and structural engineers are looking at the best way to deconstruct the home.