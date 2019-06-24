Family: victim in Whitley Co. murder "did not go down easy"

We are learning more about the woman murdered at her home in Whitley County on Friday.

Wanda Richardson, photo courtesy Gina Baker

Wanda Richardson was killed after a beating at a home on Betty West Road near Williamsburg.

READ MORE : Whitley County murder victim identified, nephew charged in her death

WKYT spoke to the victim's family Monday, who say there had been trouble between Richardson and her nephew.

They say police had been called there the night before, then on Friday morning Richardson was found dead and police say her nephew, Michael Worley is to blame.

Richardson’s daughter says her mother was beaten severely. She says they found evidence of the beating both inside and outside her home.

She says her mother was killed in a fit of rage and they are still not sure of the motive, however they suspect drugs were involved on the suspect’s part.

Her family is in the process of making funeral arrangements and they have a GoFundMe page to help with the funeral expenses.

“What plays in my mind is the fight she fought," said Gina Baker, Richardson's daughter. "She did not go down easy. Just knowing she tried to get help for herself and she could not."

Michael Worley remains in the Whitley County Detention Center. He is charged with murder. WKYT asked if he would like to give his side of the story on Friday but he declined.

Williamsburg police continue to investigate the case. The Whitley County Sheriff's office also responded.