Family waiting in hospital parking lot gets priceless first baby picture

When Tucker Edwards grows up, he’ll probably hear the stories of how his birth was announced to eagerly awaiting family members outside of a Montgomery, Alabama hospital.

In ordinary times, a hospital would probably alert security and ask people camping out in their parking lot to leave. But these certainly aren’t ordinary times.

The people looking up were waiting to snap a picture, and they captured a memorable moment with the proud dad and his newborn baby.

Anyone who has ever been part of a baby’s delivery can tell you it’s a stressful process. That’s even more so during a pandemic. And there’s a lot of waiting, though usually in the nearby waiting room.

But a stressful moment turned into a memorable one Wednesday night for one family.

“Because of the pandemic and hospital’s current visitor policy, no one is allowed in but the parents,” explained Scarlett Nettles, a new grandma.

Scarlett’s daughter, Emily, had just given birth at Baptist Medical Center East and her fiancée, Tommy, couldn’t wait to show him off.

“Myself and Tommy’s parents, Christi and Charlie Edwards, and Emily’s best friend, Abbie, camped out all day in the parking lot, below their room” Scarlett said.

Actually, according to Christi, Scarlett had really camped out there the night before but came back for an all-day wait Wednesday too!

“We stood under that window all day,” Christi stated. “If this is a new “normal” for us then, by the grace of God it is perfect!”

And then at 9:04 p.m., the moment they’d all been waiting for happened.

Cameras and binoculars ready!

“This first picture of Tucker and his dad will always be priceless to us,” Scarlett said. “In these troubled times, we have to find a way to still support each other and make memories!”

A photo of the new baby boy from a little closer up quickly followed.