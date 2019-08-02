Family wants conviction in Savannah Spurlock case

In her first interview since her daughter was found, Savannah Spurlock's mother says there is still more work to do.

Savannah disappeared in January. One of the men she was last seen with, now faces charges.

Ellen Spurlock told WKYT since police found Savannah's body, she is just taking it one day at a time.

She says during the months she waited for answers, she always knew her daughter might be dead, but she never wanted to believe it.

"I always had hope that she was going to be OK coming home," said Ellen Spurlock. "So when I found out that she was not OK, it was just so devastating. But I knew that she's not suffering, she's not suffering somewhere, and she's in a better place."

David Sparks is now charged in connection with the case.

It's been a long investigation, and it still isn't over.

Ellen says she's grateful for support and tips from the community, and for diligent investigators that haven't given up.

"It just says a lot about this community as a whole, and I'm just so thankful that the police, now that she's found, they're not, 'well, we're done.' No. They're going for justice. Justice for Savannah. We're going to see that it happens," said Ellen.

Ellen Spurlock says she still has more questions that need answers. Now, as attention shifts to the courtroom, she knows it will be a long, hard road.

