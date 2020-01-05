Family's car stolen while mother was in hospital delivering newborn

Chere Hansford had just given birth when she found out the family car was gone.

The thieves didn't just take the car, but many valuables inside.

Chere Hansford, and her husband JD, arrived at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital on the morning of Dec. 27.

They rushed in to be admitted, feeling a rush of emotions.

"I was, of course, highly emotional and just anxious about having another baby," Chere Hansford said.

Baby Lydia came into the world Friday night. Fast forward to Sunday morning, and the proud parents get a call from police.

"She said, 'We need you to come move your car, it's blocking a driveway out on Oak Hill Road,' and I just kind of laughed and I said, 'Is this a joke?'" Chere Hansford said.

Police confirmed it was the Hansfords' car with only an exercise ball and a car seat left behind.

"We were so excited to bring the baby home and to finally be home, and to have that happen to us on one of the most exciting days for both of us, it's just unbelievable," Chere Hansford said.

On top of having a newborn, they're to-do list of items to cancel, fix, and replace is long. They estimate they're out $1,000.

Hansford said she has a message for whoever committed the crime.

"You can have the Coach purse, you can have the Coach wallet, you can have the case knife that my mom bought for me when I was pregnant with my first daughter, you can keep those things, but I just want my documents back," Chere Hansford said.

The Hansfords said they're overjoyed with the care they got during their hospital stay, they just wish they could say the same for their family car.

"We didn't feel like there were safety measures in place in the parking garage to keep this sort of thing from happening, it's not anything against anybody, it's not anything against the hospital, it's just the policy that I personally feel like needs revised," Chere Hansford said.