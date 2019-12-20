Family’s concern grows as search for Madison Co. mom continues

A search is ongoing for a missing woman in Madison County. 47-year-old Crystal Richardson hasn't been seen in about a month, and police are concerned for her safety.

47-year-old Crystal Richardson was last seen December 1st on East Main Street in Richmond. (Photo: Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Beyond law enforcement, her family also just wants to bring her home for the holidays.

"No one has seen her," says Crystal’s daughter, Paige Richardson.

Paige says her mom is known to walk on Main Street in Richmond and visit the same tobacco shop twice a day.

Paige says employees there haven't seen Crystal in three weeks, and none of her friends have heard from her.

She says the concern is growing because Crystal also has a mental illness and hasn't been taking her medicine.

Paige says she just wants to be sure that her mom has food and shelter right now. She says this isn't typical of her mom, and she gets more worried as the days pass.

"It's a nightmare,” says Paige. “I just hope she's safe. For her to not be taking her medicine, I'm scared that she's just gotten herself into a situation she can't get herself out of. She becomes very manic, so I'm just very scared."

Paige says her mother doesn’t have any connections outside of Madison County, but she’s asking people in nearby areas to be aware, just the same.

Anyone who sees Crystal Richardson anywhere is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

