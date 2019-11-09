Fans brave the cold to cheer on Wildcats against Tennessee at Kroger Field

Coming off a big win against Missouri, UK faced off against Tennessee at Kroger Field Saturday night.

Being a Wildcat fan is something people in Big Blue Nation don't take lightly.

"We've been tailgating together for 34 years," tailgater J.B. Sosh said.

For many fans, cheering on the cats is a tradition as important as any holiday. But even the truest of fans can be tested when it comes to weather.

"It's so cold that I think it's holding it back," fan Dana Sawyer said.

Some tailgaters noticed the atmosphere ahead of the UK vs. Tennessee football game wasn't as rowdy as they anticipate for a big rivalry game. But, the cold couldn't stop everyone.

"We are here to beat Tennessee," Sawyer said.

Fans were fighting back with coats, blankets, and even heaters to watch their Wildcats take on the Volunteers.

"We're all behind Lynn Bowden, make sure he knows that,” Sawyer said. “We're all behind the cats too, but especially Lynn, who's really working his heart out."