Fans celebrate the Kentucky Derby at Keeneland

Fans who didn't want to drive to Louisville were still able to enjoy the Kentucky Derby from a racetrack. Keeneland hosted thousands of people for its 25th annual Derby party.

"You cannot come to Kentucky without coming to Keeneland," says Sumer Hahn, who is visiting from San Diego.

"We are everything horse racing and so we love to be part of the Derby experience, which is the best two minutes in sports," explains Kara Heissenbuttel, a Keeneland representative.

At Keeneland, the attention was on the screens, not the track.

"People are looking at the scoreboard and they're obviously enjoying everything that's here," says Brady Nichols.

Fans cheered as Maximum Security crossed the finish line first, but making Derby history, the horse that crossed first was disqualified and Country House trotted away with the roses.

"So now everyone is in an uproar," Lindsey Brady describes. Her friend Brenna Walsh adds, "Some people are happy, some people are sad,"

Fans at Keeneland say it's called "The Kentucky Derby," so whether you're in Louisville or Lexington, you're still part of 145 years of tradition.

"The state as a whole is behind horse racing, so either location you go, it's going to be enthusiastic and it's going to be exciting," says Paige Hansen.

While the rain was a challenge for some, it didn't stop true racing fans like Shane Halbleib. "Rain doesn't stop anyone in Kentucky. We're ride of die fans!"

The track hosted more than 11,500 guests. People wagered $1.5 million at Keeneland on Derby Day.

