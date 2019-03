There's a little something for everyone - except, perhaps, parking - at Lexington's Comic and Toy Convention, also known as Comic Con.

"Lots and lots of things to see and do around here," says event producer Jarrod Greer. "Absolutely every space in the Lexington Center is full of vendors of comics and toys and pop culture items."

Enthusiasts from all over gather together, relishing the opportunity to dress up, meet new people, and look over the merchandise.

"It's all inclusive. It doesn't matter what genre you're portraying, what clique you left behind, I just love the people," says attendee Casey Rich.

Comic Con also gives small business owners an opportunity be creative and sell the things they're passionate about, things like comic books, action figures, and even corsets.

"It's more back support and works a little bit better than your back brace and it's less cumbersome," jokes vendor Kiesha Johnson.

The event kicked of Thursday and runs through Sunday. Thousands are expected to turn out this weekend.

"We're going to cap at 24,000 over the weekend,” says Greer. “It looks like Saturday is already sold out, but there are still tickets available for Friday and Sunday."

City officials say if you plan on coming, arrive early so you can get a parking spot. There's $10 parking in the Rupp Arena lot on High Street, but no parking in the Manchester lot behind the arena.