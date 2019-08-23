Fans face off in first 'Battle of the Birds' in Scott County

A new rivalry was born at Birds Nest Stadium at the newly-opened Great Crossing High School campus.

GCHS hosted the inaugural game. Officials for both schools believed nearly 4,000 fans were in attendance.

The stadium seating is split down the middle and features two different concession stands, one for each school.

Scott County High School senior Lilian Huguely said it's strange to face off with friends she grew up with.

"The split is just interesting just because we've all grown up together from elementary through high school so it's different," she said.

School officials spoke with their individual student bodies to set expectations for a healthy competition. GCHS sophomore Haley Winchell said her principal spoke to them about good sportsmanship.

"Even though y'all are on different teams, y'all still need to be supportive of the other team," she said.

The SCHS Cardinals defeated the GCHS Warhawks 72 to 7.

