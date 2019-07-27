Fans hit the bricks at Lexington’s BrickUniverse LEGO Convention

LEGO fans were treated to a vast array of brick-built structures, ranging from architectural recreations to cartoon characters as Lexington held its first BrickUniverse LEGO Convention.

Hundreds of people headed downtown to see artists from around the world display their LEGO creations.

One LEGO artist told WKYT that the convention atmosphere has enriched the enjoyment of building his creations.

"It used to be that once I complete it that was the payoff: I get to enjoy it,” said Jonathan Lopes. “Now, I get to share it with the public. Look at these people behind me. Everyone is having a blast."

Some of the things on display included giant recreations of New York City landmarks, character heads, and portraits.

Those interested in seeing some of the structures still have a day to do so. The convention will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday.

