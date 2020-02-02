Fans turn out for the Super Bowl of Preaching in Lexington

There are two Super Bowls. One Sunday night in Miami, and one Sunday morning at Crossroads Christian Church in Lexington.

Instead of the Chiefs and 49-ers, two pastors were set to face off in their preaching off the mass

"We are having the 18th annual Super Bowl of Preaching. This is something we started 18 years ago," Bryan Carter, Lexington Community Pastor Crossroads Christian Church, said. "Super Bowl weekend is the lowest attended church weekend of the year. And so we decided to turn that upside down, throw a big party and make it the highest attended weekend that we have every year."

And it's easy to see why. The church community gathered together to play fun tailgate games, eat stadium-style food, and of course, to watch the pastors face off, with the bonus of Super Bowl style commercials and even a halftime show.

"Our world is filled up with a lot of serious things and we think it is really cool to take one weekend and not have divisiveness and we can all get behind the Super Bowl and say 'hey, this is something we can all enjoy.'" Carter said. "Everyone loves the Super Bowl. We don't really care about which teams win or lose. It's about getting together and having some fun in a world that's way too serious."

The only serious thing about today? Serious fun.

