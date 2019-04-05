Farmers helping farmers: Kentuckians taking help to Nebraska after flooding

A group of Bourbon County farmers is stepping up to help farmers miles away dealing with a mess.

Historic flooding in Nebraska has caused more than a billion dollars worth of damage, the water washing away people's livelihoods.

"Everyone just kept talking about how they wanted to help, but no one seemed to put it all together and we did on accident," said Ethan Johnson.

With the help of the community, Johnson and his friends were able to gather nearly 40,000 pounds of feed and several hay rolls in just eight days.

"The community has been amazing," Johnson said. "It started out small and then everybody wants to help."

They are driving three trucks and trailers to Columbus, Nebraska - one of the areas hardest hit.

"[Ethan] said, 'This is how much you're going to have. Do you feel comfortable hauling this much for 14 hours?' and I said, 'Absolutely. We can do it,'" said Brandin McAlmond.

The reason they want to help is simple: they are fellow farmers and can imagine how they would feel if it happened to them.

"When farmers need help, farmers step up and we come from all corners of the map to do so. It's just the right thing to do," Johnson said.

They headed west Friday evening and plan to make it to the drop-off location by Saturday.

"I hope this shows everyone that there are good people out there," McAlmond said.