Farriers from around the world put to the test at World Horseshoeing Classic

A loud, crowded, smoky day at the annual World Horseshoeing Classic in Madison County.

“It’s like when the horses come in, they’re coming for a spa day,” says Kimberly Thomasson, Campus Director of the Kentucky Horseshoeing School, where the competition is taking place.

Ryan McDonald, a farrier from Wales says, “It’s actually very nerve-wracking and stressful,” but adds, “It is super exciting.”

Minnesota farrier Bodie Trnka sums it all up. “You’re competing against farriers all over the world.”

16 teams of four are competing for the world champ title, with $10 grand on the line.

"You can't be thinking of yourself,” says McDonald. “This is a total team sport."

Each team has 2 1/2 hours to make a shoe, shape it, and get it on the horse. The aspect of teamwork is something farriers, who normally work alone, have to practice.

"You work by yourself. You're traveling in your truck by yourself. You don't really get to get out and see other farriers," says Trnka.

They certainly see a lot of each other this weekend. The three-day competition covers the shoeing of three different types of horses. Competitors started Thursday working draft horses, moved to hunter horses on Friday, and will finish off Saturday making shoes for roadster horses.

The field at this year's competitors came from across the U.S., the United Kingdom, Wales, Switzerland, and Canada.

The winners will be named after Saturday’s final competition.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.worldhorseshoeingclassic.com.