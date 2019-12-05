KSP: Deadly crash in Knox County

Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Knox County.

Police say 61-year-old Daniel Patterson was driving his pick-up truck on U.S. 25 East when his truck dropped off the roadway. The truck overturned multiple times, ejecting Patterson from the vehicle.

Investigators say Patterson was found dead at the scene.

Troopers say Patterson was the only person in the vehicle and he was not wearing a seat belt. Investigators don't believe drugs or alcohol are involved.

Police are still investigating.