Woman killed in crash on Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County

Police are investigating a fatal crash on the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County.

Coroner Frank Porter confirmed to WKYT that the crash is around the 38-mile marker. A woman was ejected from the car and killed.

Dispatchers said four people were in a car that crashed.

Two others were taken to a hospital in Jackson. Another person was airlifted.

The westbound lanes are currently closed at the crash site.

Traffic is being detoured at exit 40.

This is a developing story.

