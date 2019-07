Investigators are on the scene of a fatal crash on I-75 in Rockcastle County due to a fatal accident.

The scene of a fatal crash on I-75 in Rockcastle County.

The crash is in the northbound lanes near the 68-mile marker.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the slow lane is closed due to the crash.

Coroner Marvin Owens confirmed to WKYT the victim is a woman.

WKYT has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story.