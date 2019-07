At least one person is dead after a crash in Scott County.

It happened around 2:30 Monday on US 460, also known as Paris Pike, near Crumbaugh Road.

Police say an SUV collided with a motorcycle.

US 460 is expected to be closed until 6 p.m. Traffic is being detoured via Interstate 75 and Newtown Pike.

WKYT's Officer Don Evans flew over the scene in SkyFirst. It appears the SUV and the motorcycle hit head-on.

The crash happened near the entrance to a neighborhood.