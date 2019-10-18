Father charged after Kentucky newborn suffers skull fractures, broken ribs

A Kentucky father is behind bars after police say a newborn suffered multiple skull fractures along with other injuries.

An arrest report states Paris police received word of the newborn's injuries while the child was at UK Hospital's pediatric intensive care unit. The 3-month-old boy had broken ribs and other injuries to go with the skull fractures.

The boy's mother said several accidents happened while she was working, and her son was being cared for by his father, 28-year-old James McCarty.

McCarty would also tell police the boy had accidents at a swing set and the tub, and he would hold the child tighter, which could have caused bruising. He also claimed he dropped his cellphone one time, and the phone hit the child, causing a knot. He also said he was scared to take the newborn to the hospital because he was afraid he would lose the child.

Investigators determined the injuries would have needed some force to be as severe as they were. The newborn is in critical care with a trauma team.

McCarty was arrested and charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under and was placed in the Bourbon County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.