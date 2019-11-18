Father, son killed in Jackson County crash, daughter recovering

A man and his young son are dead and another child is hurt after a crash in Jackson County Friday night.

The coroner says an asphalt truck lost control and crashed head-on with a car.

It happened on Kentucky 290 between McKee and Anville around 6 p.m.

The coroner confirms Dustin Tillery, 35, died at the scene.

His son Justin Tillery, 13, was flown to UK Hospital where he later died, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn confirms.

Tillery's daughter, 10, was taken to a local hospital but is expected to be okay.